Drunk driver pleads guilty to negligent manslaughter after striking and killing road worker in Davidsonville

An impaired Davidsonville motorist who struck and killed a road worker in May pleaded guilty Thursday to negligent manslaughter and causing the death of a vulnerable individual while operating a motor vehicle.

Christopher Jonathan Asher, 48, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and $7,000 in fines in the death of Lizeth Guzman, a road crew flagger from Baltimore County killed on the job. The latter charge also carries a mandatory driver’s license suspension, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Carolynn Grammas.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 16, with extra time requested by prosecutors on behalf of Guzman’s son Daylon, a police officer in Costa Rica who asked to attend.

While the state is seeking jail time for Asher, Grammas told Anne Arundel Circuit Judge J. Michael Wachs that the victim’s family “does not want to ruin the defendant’s life” with the sentence.

Guzman was a flagger for a road crew operating on Davidsonville Road near the intersection with Kings Retreat Drive, where traffic had been reduced to one lane. Police said Asher was driving on Davidsonville Road when he struck the vehicle of an Uber driver who had been stopped by another flagger at Palomino Court. Police were called to the scene, though they said Asher left before their arrival.

According to court documents, Asher continued driving along Davidsonville Road reaching a top speed of 79 mph when, at around 10 p.m., he struck Guzman. The worker was wearing a high-visibility reflective vest and reflective pants.

Asher continued driving before losing control of the vehicle. He raced off the road and crashed into a community sign, disabling his Jeep.

Noting Asher’s breath and slurred speech, police conducted a roadside sobriety test, determining he was under the influence of alcohol. Grammas said Asher’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.15, nearly twice Maryland’s minimum limit of 0.08 for a DUI charge.

The two crashes were less than a mile apart, prosecutors said.