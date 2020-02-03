Anne Arundel County police arrested four men Friday night after discovering guns and drugs in their vehicle during a traffic stop, the department said.
Officers pulled over the Acura sedan around 11:50 p.m. in Brooklyn Park and smelled marijuana as they approached it, police said Monday. When they searched the vehicle, police found two loaded handguns as well as opioids, marijuana and Xanax.
Malik Antonio Brooks, 19, of Millersville, Nicholas Salvatore Billing, 20, of Glen Burnie, John Michael Behr, 19, of Glen Burnie, and Gene Fayga Martin, 25, of Glen Burnie, have been charged with host of offense related to possessing firearms and drug possession and distribution, according to online court records.
All of the men are being held without bond. None of them have attorneys listed in online records.
Officers pulled over the Acura in the 5700 block of Ritchie Highway and searched it after catching a whiff of drugs, police said.
Police said officers confirmed what the scent was when they found about 40 grams of marijuana and three containers of THC wax — THC is the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Officers also found 13 oxycodone pills and 11 pills of Alprazolam, which is commonly known by the brand name Xanax, police said. The department estimates the drugs are worth about $1,200. Police also found about $1,540 in cash.
Police said they confiscated two handguns: a Taurus PT99 9mm handgun loaded with 11 rounds and a RG Model 40 . 38 caliber revolver loaded with six rounds.
In addition to the guns, police said officers found a box containing 32 rounds for the revolver.
Brooks faces 17 charges, Billing faces 13, Behr faces 14 and Martin faces 11, according to online court records.