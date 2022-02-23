Prosecutors allege five men ran drug ring from auto shops in Anne Arundel, Baltimore

The state’s top prosecutor announced on Wednesday criminal indictments against five men — three from Anne Arundel County and two from Baltimore City — on organized crime, drug and firearms charges tied to an alleged drug ring operating out of two auto body shops.
Police in Anne Arundel County witnessed “dozens of hand-to-hand transfers” of drugs during a monthslong probe of the family businesses, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said at an afternoon news conference, adding that police seized cocaine, heroin, nine firearms, $70,000 in cash, and five kilograms of fentanyl.
That’s an “enormous amount” of the powerful opioid, Frosh said, noting that “1,000 micrograms of fentanyl will kill just about anybody,” and a single kilogram would be “enough to kill a million people.”
Facing charges are family members Michael Dwayne Booze, 27, and Thomas William Booze, 31 of Glen Burnie, as well as Thomas Timothy Booze, 51, and Dwayne Anthony Booze, 48, of Baltimore.
The four men’s attorneys either did not immediately answer calls for comment on Wednesday, or said they did not know enough about the news conference to speak.
Maurice Dotson, 47, of Severn is also facing charges, Frosh said, but court records for his case were not available online as of Wednesday.
Michael Dwayne Booze allegedly ran the ring, according to a news release, and was charged under the state’s “drug kingpin” statute, along with 98 other counts.
Dwayne Anthony Booze is Michael Booze’s father, and Thomas Timothy Booze’s brother, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office said. Thomas William Booze is Dwayne Booze’s cousin.
Prosecutors allege the five men ran a drug distribution ring out of Furnace Branch Auto, a Glen Burnie auto body shop, and Xclusive Services, an auto body shop on Pratt Street in Baltimore where Frosh said police had found a “sophisticated” marijuana growing operation, seizing 400 cannabis plants.
Drugs were brought to the Glen Burnie shop from the city, either through the Baltimore shop or other sources, said Paul Halliday, an assistant attorney general in the office’s organized crime department. The drugs were then distributed to “middle- and lower-level purchasers” throughout the county.
The four Booze family members were first indicted in December. This month, prosecutors tacked on more offenses in a superseding indictment handed down by an Anne Arundel County grand jury.
Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad said the investigation was a “huge undertaking” requiring “substantial resources,” with thousands of hours clocked by investigators, but added that police are starting to see results.
“It was a large operation,” Awad said at the news conference. “We’ve seen a reduction of the crime in our northern portion of the county as a result of this substantial arrest.”
She lauded the indictments, saying that investigators saved the lives of potential victims of fatal drug overdoses.
The investigation started with a “simple tip” from a “concerned citizen,” Awad said, thanking the tipster on behalf of the police department.
“Your tip demonstrates that you care about people, that you care about your community, and that you trust your police department,” Awad said. “Your tip saved countless lives. You made a difference.”