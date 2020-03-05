xml:space="preserve">
Arrested: Deon Kevon Lewis - DOB: 12/30/81, 2800 block of Brendan Avenue, Baltimore. On March 4, 2020 at approximately 10:00 a.m., Northern District Tactical Patrol Officers were patrolling the area of the 5100 block of Raynor Avenue in Linthicum Heights when they observed a hand-to-hand drug transaction. Seven baggies of suspected marijuana (30.29 grams, street value $605.80), One baggie containing five separate baggies all containing CDS cocaine (3.93 grams, street value $393.00), Three Suboxone strips (street value $30.00), One Smith and Wesson 38 Special Handgun Model M60-4, loaded. Charges: CDS: Poss w/I Dist: Narc, CDS: Poss w/I Dist: Narc, CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana, CDS: Poss Marijuana 10 Gm+, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, CDS: Distr Etc., W/Firearm, Firearm/Drug Traf Crime, Illegal Poss Ammo, CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Handgun in Vehicle, Firearm Poss w/Fel Convict. (Anne Arundel County Police Department)

Anne Arundel County police charged a Baltimore man with drug and handgun offenses after they discovered a gun and drugs in his vehicle Wednesday.

Officers were patrolling the area of the 5100 block of Raynor Avenue in Linthicum when they observed a hand-to-hand drug transaction, police said.

Officers stopped Deon Kevon Lewis, 38, who was operating a white Infinity. Officers searched the vehicle and recovered 30.29 grams of suspected marijuana that was in seven bags, 3.93 grams of cocaine in five separate baggies, three Suboxone strips and one loaded Smith and Wesson 38 Special Handgun Model M60-4.

Lewis was charged with possession with intent to distribute, having a loaded handgun in the vehicle and other related charges.

