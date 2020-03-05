Anne Arundel County police charged a Baltimore man with drug and handgun offenses after they discovered a gun and drugs in his vehicle Wednesday.
Officers were patrolling the area of the 5100 block of Raynor Avenue in Linthicum when they observed a hand-to-hand drug transaction, police said.
Officers stopped Deon Kevon Lewis, 38, who was operating a white Infinity. Officers searched the vehicle and recovered 30.29 grams of suspected marijuana that was in seven bags, 3.93 grams of cocaine in five separate baggies, three Suboxone strips and one loaded Smith and Wesson 38 Special Handgun Model M60-4.
Lewis was charged with possession with intent to distribute, having a loaded handgun in the vehicle and other related charges.