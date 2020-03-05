Arrested: Deon Kevon Lewis - DOB: 12/30/81, 2800 block of Brendan Avenue, Baltimore. On March 4, 2020 at approximately 10:00 a.m., Northern District Tactical Patrol Officers were patrolling the area of the 5100 block of Raynor Avenue in Linthicum Heights when they observed a hand-to-hand drug transaction. Seven baggies of suspected marijuana (30.29 grams, street value $605.80), One baggie containing five separate baggies all containing CDS cocaine (3.93 grams, street value $393.00), Three Suboxone strips (street value $30.00), One Smith and Wesson 38 Special Handgun Model M60-4, loaded. Charges: CDS: Poss w/I Dist: Narc, CDS: Poss w/I Dist: Narc, CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana, CDS: Poss Marijuana 10 Gm+, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, CDS: Distr Etc., W/Firearm, Firearm/Drug Traf Crime, Illegal Poss Ammo, CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Handgun in Vehicle, Firearm Poss w/Fel Convict. (Anne Arundel County Police Department)