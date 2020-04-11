Two men injured after fistfight erupts in gunfire, Annapolis police closing in on suspect

Police say they are closing in on a suspect after an Annapolis fistfight erupted in gunfire Wednesday night, sending two men to shock trauma, in what Police Chief Ed Jackson described as the latest in a recent spike in gun violence.
Anthony Johnson, 21, and Jaymar Howard, 26, were flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore after suffering gunshot wounds, police said. Neither is believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries.
“It was a fistfight that got out of hand...” Jackson told The Capital. “They had a gun handy and went and grabbed it and started shooting to end what started out as a fistfight.”
Jackson said one of the men, who was shot in the foot, has since been discharged from the hospital. That man was not believed to have been the intended target, but rather collateral damage. Several gunshots rang out, though it’s unclear if multiple weapons were fired.
“I know that we’ve identified one person shooting for sure,” Jackson said. “I’m not sure if there was an exchange of gunfire.”
Annapolis officers responded around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of Medger Evers Street inside the Eastport Terrace community. They found Johnson and Howard injured from the gunfire.
Jackson said his investigators are in the process of writing warrants for one suspect, having worked swiftly to track down surveillance footage. He said detectives have not ruled out the possibility of more suspects.
“My troops are doing a hell of a job,” he said. "I wish I could prevent it.”
Very few witnesses have come forward, but from the footage “we got a good look at the shooter,” the chief said. "That’s what we based a lot of our case on.”
Jackson hopes the community will come forward, as he maintains that cops need human input to solve cases.
“(Video) may be enough for probable cause, but a lot of juries, before we establish beyond a reasonable doubt, they want to hear what motivated people to do it,” Jackson said. “The camera might capture the physical act, but we still need information to help establish motive.”
He’s made similar pleas since he took office last summer and more recently during a spate of gun-related crimes.
Monday, Jackson and other top police brass were joined by city officials in the Bay Ridge Garden community to announce an arrest in the fatal shooting of Leslie Eugene Saunders.
The 49-year-old was gunned down at close range in the neighborhood. Michael Davon Gibson, 21, was charged with murder.
Within a day of Gibson’s arrest, patrol officers responding to a group of men gambling in Bay Ridge Gardens recovered what Jackson described as a “particularly nasty” handgun from the stairwell of an apartment building.
And hours after city leaders gathered to tout Gibson’s arrest, gun-wielding assailants allegedly burst into a woman’s residence in the neighborhood Monday night, pistol-whipped and robbed her.
Jackson said Friday the woman knew the intruders, a trend the chief says is common in many of city’s gun-related crimes. “What we’re seeing in Annapolis is people that are known to each other or have some sort of connection with each other."
Much of the city’s violence can be traced back to the drug trade, Jackson said. While he says Annapolis doesn’t have a gang problem, there are neighborhood cliques who clash.
“We’re making attempts to disassemble these violent groups," he said.
Jackson pledged that he’s doing whatever he must administratively to get officers on the scene of gun-related incidents quickly, to engage those committing violence on the spot, snatch them off the street and chase down investigate leads.
“You’re going to see more gun-related arrests in the future," Jackson said. “You’re going to see us make better gun cases.”
The police department encourages anyone with information about recent gun crimes to contact detectives at 410-260-3439 or to leave an anonymous tip by dialing Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.