Double shooting suspect was walking with victims before he opened fire in Robinwood, Annapolis police say

Video footage captured a targeted double shooting in Robinwood Wednesday that sent a man to shock trauma and a teen to the hospital, Annapolis police say.
A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were walking with another male in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue when the suspect stepped away from them and opened fire with a handgun, Police Chief Ed Jackson said Thursday. “It wasn’t random. This was targeted.”
Bullets struck the boy in the ankle and the 19-year-old in the abdomen. The former was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center, while the latter was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore. Neither sustained injuries that are believed to be life-threatening and both are expected to make full recoveries, Jackson said.
Police officers responded to the Robinwood community around 2:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire and found the two injured males.
Detectives canvassed the neighborhood and collected evidence, including a number of shell casings — proof that several rounds were fired. Jackson said they aren’t yet sure about the caliber of the handgun.
Jackson said surveillance footage captured the incident. It showed one suspect, who detectives believe was known to the two victims.
“He was apparently wearing a dark sweatsuit with a white stripe and boots," the police chief said of the suspect.
Police have not yet established a motive, though Jackson said one of the victims had recently been arrested on drug charges.
“We have good leads at this time," he said.
Jackson said his detectives are out canvassing the community in the rain, searching for anybody with information about the broad-daylight shooting. He praised his officers, describing their investigation as “relentless.”
Still, Annapolis police encourage anybody in the community with information about the shooting or suspects to call detectives at 410-260-3439.
Anybody concerned about protecting their identity can leave an anonymous tip by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips that lead to an arrest or an indictment may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.