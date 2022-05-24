Dirt bike driver dies of injuries from Glen Burnie semi-truck crash

A dirt bike rider who was severely injured in a collision with a tractor-trailer earlier this month has died, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Jeremy Glen Yaruta, 36, of Baltimore, succumbed to his injuries from the May 11 crash, where police say he had been navigating a dark intersection in Glen Burnie with no headlights on. He died at the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was taken shortly after the crash.

Yaruta was driving westbound on East Ordnance Road with a passenger on his bike, approaching the intersection with Blades Lane while a 2023 Freightliner started to make a left turn at the same intersection.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 52-year-old man who police did not identify, did not see the dirt bike. Both Yaruta and his passenger were ejected when the bike crashed into the truck.

Police were unable to find the passenger on Yaruta’s back who seat fled the scene. Yaruta was not wearing a helmet, and suffered life-threatening injuries, which he later died from. The truck driver was not injured.