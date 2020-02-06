Homicide / Arrest Update . - Severn- On Thursday, December 6, 2018, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Steven Wilson. The OCME ruled the cause of his death as a gunshot wound(s) with the manner being homicide. Arrested: Dillon Nicholas Augustyniak, DOB: 03/16/2000, 7800 block of Clark Road, Jessup, MD 20794. Charges: First Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, Theft $1500.00 to under $25,000.00, Firearm use in a Felony Crime of Violence (Anne Arundel County Police Department)