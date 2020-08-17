‘You stabbed me in my chest?’ Police arrest Annapolis man in fatal stabbing of Deontrae Matthews

An Annapolis man was arrested over the weekend on murder charges in connection to the fatal stabbing of Deontrae Matthews in July, court records show.
On Saturday, officers took Lester Lee Colbert, 40, into custody and charged him with murder and assault, court records show. He is being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center and does not have an attorney listed.
Matthews’ death marked the end to a violent Fourth of July weekend across Anne Arundel County, during which he was the third person killed. There have been five homicides in Annapolis in 2020. Police have arrested suspects in two.
Police found the 34-year-old Matthews around 1 a.m. on July 6 with a puncture wound after responding to calls about an attack in the 1000 block of Baywind Drive. He died from blood loss after being taken to Anne Arundel County Medical Center and his death was ruled a homicide, police wrote in charging documents for Colbert.
Matthews and Colbert apparently knew each other and the stabbing in the Annapolis Walk neighborhood seemed to surprise Matthews, according to charging documents. At least three witnesses told investigators that Matthews made a dying declaration: “Les, what you stabbed me in my chest?”
Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson has said Matthews provided valuable information to investigators while at the scene suffering from at least one stab wound.
At a vigil, family members remembered Matthews as a lovable, gentle jokester who worked hard. Mayor Gavin Buckley said Matthews was in “the prime of his life.”
Colbert and Matthews called each other about 15 minutes before the attack, which occurred about 100 yards from Colbert’s residence in the 500 block of Annapolitan Lane, police wrote in charging documents. Police kept watch outside Colbert’s home hours later and saw him leave with bags of clothing and trash.
Police wrote that Colbert left his home in a pair of shoes that matched a suspect description and fled to Baltimore after stabbing Matthews to death.
Another witness who knew both men told police that Matthews did nothing to Colbert to provoke such an attack, according to charging documents.
Jackson previously praised the public’s help in Matthews’ case, something he and his investigators have said is lacking from other homicides.
Detectives interviewed Colbert and caught him lying, according to charging documents. Colbert apparently told investigators that he was sleeping at the time of Matthews’ stabbing and that he didn’t talk to anybody until the morning.
When police told him they had phone records that showed they’d called each other, Colbert said they’d arranged to set up a drug transaction.