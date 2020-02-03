Annapolis police said they arrested a teen and a man over the past weeks in connection to the robbery and beating of a food delivery driver in December.
David Mayen, 21, of Summerfield Drive in Annapolis, has been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery; first- and second-degree assault; conspiracy to commit first- and second-degree assault; two counts of theft and conspiracy to commit theft; malicious destruction of property and disorderly conduct, according to online court records.
Mayen has no attorney listed in online records. He is being held without bond at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center on Jennifer Road.
A 17-year-old boy from Clay Street was also charged in connection with the Dec. 1 robbery. The Capital is not identifying the minor because the majority of adult charges against juveniles are eventually referred to juvenile court.
The teen faces charges of first- and second-degree assault; robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery; theft and conspiracy to commit theft; conspiracy to destroy property; reckless endangerment and rogue and vagabond, online court records show.
He was also ordered held without bond.
Annapolis officers responded 500 block of Annapolitan Lane more than two months ago for reports of a robbery, police said.
Police said the victim, a man who was delivering food, told officers he was in the area for a delivery when two males approached him. He said the assailants demanded money before punching him repeatedly.
The two suspects then took money from him and fled the area, police said. Officers canvassed the neighborhood but did not find the assailants.
Responders took the driver to the hospital for medical treatment because he sustained on his face during the altercation.