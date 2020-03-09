Man charged with murder, manslaughter after fatal stabbing in Shady Side

A 21-year-old man was injured and later died in a targeted attack Sunday, police said.
Police responded to an assault report at 11 p.m. in the 500 block of Deale Road in Deale where they discovered Daniel Connors III, of Shady Side, with what police described as sharp force injuries to his upper body. Connors was transported to a local trauma center where he later died from his injuries.
Multiple witnesses reported seeing Connors and another man in a physical altercation. Shane Conner Winemiller, 20, was arrested shortly after the incident at his home in Tracy’s Landing. Winemiller was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, reckless endangerment and first-degree assault.
Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.
The charges against Winemiller have not yet appeared in online court records.