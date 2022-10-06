Pasadena teen pleads guilty to murder of 5-year-old half sister, will stand trial for criminal responsibility

A Pasadena teen pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Thursday afternoon for the death of his 5-year-old half sister. A jury will have to decide if he was criminally responsible for the fatal stabbing.

A pair of Thursday hearings in Anne Arundel Circuit Court canceled an upcoming nine-day trial to determine if Stephen Jarrod Davis II, 19, was guilty of three felony counts – first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in the death of a child under 13 and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Davis, who was 17 at the time of the October 2020 stabbing that killed 5-year-old Anaya Jannah Abdul, will now stand trial in April to determine if he was criminally responsible or not, Maryland’s equivalent to an insanity defense.

The teen’s family had noticed he was missing on the morning of Oct. 3, and called police when they noticed a vehicle missing, according to court filings filed Thursday. Soon after, they found a note Davis had left behind, stating that he hated his family and wanted to kill all of them, but believed “one is enough to cause you enough damage.”

Then, as the family was talking with police, another child in the house screamed that Davis had killed the little girl, according to court documents. She was declared dead at the scene.

Police traced Davis’ cell phone to Ohio that morning, and he was located by an Ohio State Police trooper who clocked the Dodge Charger the teen was operating at over 130 mph. The car belonged to Davis’ mother’s boyfriend. Other Ohio law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit before Davis stopped.

The teen’s mother told police the family was close and that Davis had no known mental or physical health problems, but Davis “did not talk much, especially about his feelings,” according to the court filing. He was not disrespectful, and was in his usual mood the night before.

“When Anaya’s death was discovered, it was a complete shock to Ms. Jones, as violence was out of character” for Davis, according to the court filing .

His mother’s boyfriend told investigators he stayed by himself playing video games or watching movies. There were no arguments in the household, where Anaya and her sister were very close and spent most of their time together, but Davis and his brother did not talk much and “stay in their own world.”

Davis’ father, who lives in Florida, told police he was not good at keeping in touch with the teen. He said Davis had “complained about sibling rivalry and said that he felt unloved by the rest of the family,” and “preferred to keep to himself.”

Anaya was a kindergartner at Fort Smallwood Elementary School in 2020. She was a sweet, quiet girl, who loved princesses, making videos, drawing, dancing and singing, Principal Bobbie Kesecker wrote in a letter to the school community at the time.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Anastasia Prigge and David Russell are prosecuting the case, while Davis is being represented by a team of public defenders, including Kimberlee Davis Watts, who specializes in mental health litigation.

Jury trials to determine if a defendant is criminally responsible for a crime are notably rare. In Anne Arundel County, the most recent example of the defense took place last year, when the gunman who killed Capital Gazette staffers Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters and John McNamara was tried for the mass shooting that shocked Annapolis. The jury rejected that argument, and he was later sentenced to five consecutive life terms in prison without parole.

The defendant bears the burden of proving they were not criminally responsible by a preponderance of the evidence standard. They must convince a jury that it’s more likely than not that the defendant was insane when the crime was committed.

Davis’ five-day trial is scheduled for April 10 through 14 next year.