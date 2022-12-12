Annapolis man killed in single-car crash in Davidsonville

A 29-year-old Annapolis man was killed Sunday in a single-car crash in Davidsonville, Anne Arundel Police said.

Darwin Jose Centre Lopez died at the scene of the crash after 12:30 p.m. in the area of Defense Highway near St. Stephens Church Road, police said in a news release.

Lopez was a passenger in a 1995 Mitsubishi 3000 driven by Suandin Gregorio Lopez, 22, traveling on eastbound Defense Highway. As the car rounded a curve, the driver, also of Annapolis, lost control and struck a guardrail, vaulting over it and hitting a tree, police said.

The car landed on its roof near the North River, police said.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle and was transported by emergency personnel to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire personnel and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The department’s Traffic Safety Section is investigating the crash.