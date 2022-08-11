Anne Arundel police arrest Harwood man after finding stolen gun, vials of PCP following Davidsonville crash

Anne Arundel County police arrested a Harwood man after finding a stolen handgun and a lunchbox filled with the psychedelic drug PCP while investigating a car crash in Davidsonville Wednesday night.

Travis Titus Moore Sr., 40, faces several felony drug and firearms charges, as well as drunk driving charges after the crash on Patuxent River Road near Central Avenue around 11 p.m., according to a police news release.

Police said Moore was in possession of 668 grams of PCPfound in separate vials inside a lunchbox. Officers also found a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen in Virginia, as well as cocaine and a broken liquor bottle, police wrote in charging papers.

Police said Moore was prohibited from owning a handgun and ammunition due to his previous criminal convictions and because he was on probation after being released from federal prison in 2020.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash told police he had been traveling on Central Avenue when Moore, who was driving on Patuxent River Road, ran a flashing red signal and struck his car, police wrote in charging papers. Neither of the men reported injuries, a spokesperson said.

When Moore was approached by police, he initially fled down Patuxent River Road, charging papers say.

In addition to drug, gun and drunk driving charges, Moore was charged with several traffic offenses. He is being held without bond in the Jennifer Road Detention Center pending a bail review Friday morning. He did not have an attorney listed in court records Thursday afternoon.