Anne Arundel County police arrested a South Carolina man Thursday on sex trafficking and assault charges after a Vice Unit investigation into prostitution activity in Linthicum.
The man frequently traveled between South Carolina and Maryland, forcing a woman he brought with him to engage in prostitution along the way and pocketing the proceeds, court records show.
When an undercover detective met with the woman after responding to an advertisement posted for the services he forced her into, they found her with a bruised and bloodshot eye, according to the police-authored charging documents.
Darryl Craig Kegler, of Columbia, South Carolina, faces eight charges — two felonies, six misdemeanors — related to sex trafficking and operating a prostitution business, according to online court records. He has also been charged with one count of second-degree assault, which is a misdemeanor.
The 33-year-old does not have an attorney listed in online records. He was ordered held without bond Friday.
Police said officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Vice Unit launched the investigation into prostitution activity in the 1700 block of West Nursery Road that ultimately led to Kegler’s arrest.
Detectives traced Kegler’s movements via the telephone number he listed in the graphic advertisements he posted on the woman’s behalf, charging documents detail. And when he got to Maryland, they acted on the opportunity to make an arrest.
On Thursday, about a day after Kegler returned to Maryland with the woman, an undercover detective arranged a meeting with her at a hotel in the area of West Nursery Road and Andover Road, court records show. Once in the hotel room, they detained the woman.
Police said in a news release that she was “offered resources for her immediate care and safety."
But while the undercover detective was inside the room, surveillance detectives scanned the parking lot and found Kegler sitting in a vehicle, according to charging documents. They confiscated $2,000 from his possession, all of which, detectives learned, were proceeds from the woman having sex with men for money.
The victim told detectives about her black eye, too, according to court records.
After they made the drive from South Carolina — an approximately eight hour drive — she told Kegler she was exhausted; but he wanted her to work, the records show. So, the woman told detectives, he struck her in the eye.
In an interview with detectives, Kegler denied striking the woman, according to the documents. But as part of their investigation, investigators found a video of Kegler rapping over a beat and making references to prostitution.
And, detectives wrote Kegler told them, his mother had warned him against “coming north” because he’d get caught.