18-year-old from Washington D.C. found not guilty in 2021 killing of Annapolis teenager

Following an eight-day trial and nearly eight hours of deliberation Wednesday, an 18-year-old Washington D.C. man was found not guilty of killing Christian Parada, an Annapolis teenager found dead in his Admiral Oaks apartment in September 2021.

Daniel Fletcher, who was 16 at the time of Parada’s death, was facing a life sentence but a jury found him not guilty of first- and second-degree murder, as well as three misdemeanor gun offenses.

“The jury was faced with some really difficult decisions,” said David Putzi, Fletcher’s attorney. “The way they did their job, I think, was amazing, upholding our rule of law in this country. This case was not about whether there were suspicions my client was involved; they held the state to their burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

“I’m sure it was not an easy decision,” Putzi added, “but it was the right decision.”

On Sept. 10, 2021, Parada was found in his bedroom by a group of neighbors, including a 13-year-old boy, before firefighters and police responded to the scene. Local residents and first responders testified that they initially thought the death was the result of an overdose, due to the condition of the body, though as police continued their investigation, a bullet was found in Parada’s cap and a spent shell casing was found on his bed.

Detectives were familiar with both Parada and Fletcher through a then month-old investigation involving a stolen weapon, according to court filings. An arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 20 and nine days later, Fletcher was apprehended at his mother’s home in Washington D.C.

In interviews with police, claiming he was innocent dozens of times, Fletcher identified himself in security footage as the last person to enter Parada’s apartment before the body was found. According to charging documents, Fletcher said he was also carrying a gun at the time.

“Today, justice was not served with this verdict which went against the weight of the evidence,” Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a statement.

Assistant state’s attorneys Katherine Anthony and Brian Pritchard prosecuted the case on behalf of the state.

“My thoughts are with this young man [Parada],” Leitess continued, “and for the many young people who fall victim to gun violence by those who have no regard for human life.”

Though Fletcher was the last person seen entering Parada’s front door, text messages presented in court showed Parada had used a window on the front side of the building as an entrance for guests. In one instance, days before he died, he told Fletcher he could stay over at his apartment and enter through the front window, which Parada left unlocked while visiting with a family member. No surveillance cameras were pointed in the direction of the front window, which was accessible on the ground.

Putzi described Parada and his client as good friends, refuting the state’s argument that Fletcher had killed him as retribution for wanting to leave the Bloods gang. Though a text message exchange between the two signaled Parada’s intent to leave the Bloods — three days before he was found dead, the teenager said he would “be whatever” as long as he could make money — Putzi said more messages after the fact indicated they had made up.

The defense also challenged the prosecution’s timeline for Parada’s death. While the apartment’s security footage seemed to corroborate with cell phone data showing the victim had not communicated with anyone after 12:56 a.m., the state of Parada’s body when examined by officials established a more-than-six-hour timeframe after Fletcher left that the teenager could have died.

Both the prosecutors and the defense acknowledged some of the challenges Parada was facing at home. Living by himself in an apartment infested with roaches and struggling for money, the 17-year-old was described by at least two friends on the stand as depressed.

However, an autopsy ruled Parada’s death to be a homicide, basing its decision on the angle of the wound and a lack of residue on Parada’s skin that is generally typical of a close-range gunshot. No weapon was found at the crime scene, another factor Dr. Theodore King of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office said “was not typical” of a homicide.

Parada’s death was one of 22 homicides investigated in both Anne Arundel County and Annapolis in 2021. Last year, that number dropped to 16, with all but one involving a firearm. Despite the lower number, police have identified or charged a suspect in only seven of the 16 cases. With no other suspect named, Parada’s case will become another open case.

After the jury reached its verdict, Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge Richard Trunnell told Fletcher he “highly recommends” the young man consider changing course with his renewed freedom. The judge said he was concerned by videos of Fletcher’s behavior that were shown throughout the trial, telling the freed defendant that Wednesday’s verdict was “God giving you a second chance.”