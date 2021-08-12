Annapolis man sentenced to 20 years for killing cyclist while driving impaired by drugs

“The defendant’s decision to operate a vehicle while under the influence of drugs was in complete disregard for the lives and safety of others,” said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “He robbed the parents of Arthur Carter, Jr. the opportunity to create more memories with their only son. I wish the other victims a speedy recovery and hope that this sentence provides the Carter family and the families and friends of the other cyclists with a sense a solace as they continue to heal from this tragic loss.”