A cyclist has died and two others were injured after a sport utility vehicle crashed into seven cyclists Sunday in Annapolis, Anne Arundel County police said.
At about 1:55 p.m. the police said on social media the crash occurred at East College Parkway and Bay Head Rd. in Annapolis. The name of the deceased has not yet been released at this time. Two other cyclists were injured, though police didn’t give more specific details than that.
Police said the scene is still active and an investigation is ongoing. The driver remained to the scene.
Police are asking drivers to use Route 50 or an alternative route.
