Case against Edgewater man accused in stabbing death of 85-year-old mother ends when suspect dies in jail

An Edgewater man, who police said arrived at an airport in bloodstained clothes last fall after killing his elderly mother, died in the county’s maximum-security detention center last month, according to court records.
An Anne Arundel Circuit Court judge dismissed a pending first-degree murder case against Aiman Ghai Zaharna, 55, in January after the county’s Jennifer Road Detention Center staff reported in a court filing that he had died in the jail on Jan. 16, as lawyers were awaiting the results of a competency evaluation to determine if he was mentally fit to stand trial.
The cause and manner of Zaharna’s death in pretrial custody are still being determined, a spokesperson for the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said on Thursday.
Zaharna was jailed last year after police accused him of repeatedly stabbing his mother, 85-year-old Zakia Et Al Zaharna, who died after she handed police and paramedics the knife she had been stabbed with early in the morning of Oct. 26, 2021, at her home, according to charging papers filed against her son.
Aiman Zaharna was arrested hours later at a local hospital, where he had been taken after staff at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport noticed him attempting to purchase a plane ticket to Nevada with bloodstained hands and clothes, police wrote in the charging papers.
In December, Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Mark W. Crooks ordered health officials to evaluate Aiman Zaharna to see if he was legally competent to stand trial. In January, a psychoanalyst sent a finished report to lawyers who were involved in the case, shortly before the detention center informed the judge of Zaharna’s death days before, according to court records. Crooks dismissed the case.