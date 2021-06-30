FBI, ATF offer $20,000 reward in shooting outside Annapolis Graduate Hotel that killed Naval Academy mom

Federal officials are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the killing of a woman at an Annapolis hotel on Tuesday, they announced at a news conference.
Leaders from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering the reward to anyone who might know anything about the killing of Michelle Cummings, who was fatally shot by stray gunfire while sitting at a patio area outside the Graduate Hotel in Annapolis early Tuesday morning.
Cummings, 57, was in Annapolis from Houston for her son’s Induction Day at the Naval Academy. She was described as an engaged parent who was “all-in” for supporting her son’s athletic dreams. Her son, Midshipman Candidate Leonard Cummings III, attended the Naval Academy Preparatory School and was a football prospect.
With the investigation is still in its early stages, police are beginning to understand the circumstances around the shooting thanks to witness interviews and recovered video footage, Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said.
Police say multiple shots were fired on Pleasant Street just after midnight Tuesday. The intended targets of the shooting were two people sitting in a parked SUV, both of whom were unharmed. Both have been interviewed by police, Jackson said.
Cummings, who was not the intended target, was struck at least once by gunfire, Jackson said, but the exact number won’t be determined until an autopsy is completed.
How the bullets traveled from Pleasant Street to the elevated Graduate Hotel patio, on West Street, by the parking lot is almost inexplicable, he said.
Federal officials reached out to the city immediately after the shooting to offer assistance, said Rachel Byrd, Acting Special Agent in Charge at the Baltimore FBI field office.
Byrd, and a representative from the ATF, Assistant Special Agent in Charge L.C. Cheeks, offered their condolences to Cummings’ family and promised additional resources to city investigators.
“We will use every tool that we have, every technique that we know and all the time that we need to help solve this crime,” Byrd said. “We owe it to them. And to this community, to solve it. This is not who we are. And this is not what Annapolis is or should ever be.”
The federal reward money is in addition to the $2,000 offered by Metro Crimestoppers for information about the case.
Jackson said he hoped the extra cash could incentivize someone who knows something about the shooting to come forward in a city where it is often difficult for investigators to convince witnesses to do so.
Detectives have recovered video related to the investigations and are reviewing additional footage from “all over the city” and interviewing other witnesses.
Tuesday evening, community leaders planned to hold a moment of silence at The People’s Park in Annapolis, a short distance from where the shooting occurred, and to go door-knocking in the community to hand out flyers and talk to residents.
This is the third homicide in Annapolis this year. Suspects in the first two killings have been apprehended.
This is not the first time the city has accepted federal assistance during Jackson’s tenure. He pointed to a $1.7 million drug seizure last week that was done with federal help.
“I have no problem calling anybody ... who could help us bring some closure to this family,” he said.