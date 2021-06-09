Crownsville man pleads guilty to federal charges for possessing over 12,000 images of child pornography

Acting U.S. States Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner said in a statement Johnson’s case is brought as part of “Project Safe Childhood,” an initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the concerning growth of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Johnson’s guilty plea was announced by Lenzner, Anne Colt Leitess, the county state’s attorney, Amal Awad, county police chief and James Mancuso, special agent in charge of Homeland Security investigations in Baltimore.