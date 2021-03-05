Crownsville man awaits extradition from New Mexico, arrested for possessing 18,000 images of child pornography

A Crownsville man hiding from authorities was discovered at an Albuquerque hotel in New Mexico Wednesday. He is awaiting extradition back to Anne Arundel County for possessing more than 10,000 images of child pornography.
Anne Arundel County police issued several court orders in July to collect evidence from Jared Johnson, 36, who is suspected of uploading child pornographic images to a specific website on the internet. Detectives recovered 18,000 images of child pornography from several digital devices taken into custody, police said.
Johnson fled Maryland after the state issued a warrant for his arrest on 10 counts of child pornography possession. Police located Johnson in New Mexico with help from the U.S. Marshalls Office. He was taken into custody, police said. Police were first tipped off about Johnson’s conduct by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and surge people with information on this incident or other incidents involving Johnson to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. Callers can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700