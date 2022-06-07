Baltimore teen charged in 2020 Annapolis murder of Landover man

A Baltimore teen faces murder charges in his second homicide case this year after Annapolis Police identified him as a suspect in the 2020 murder of a Landover accountant.

Jaden Kemetrius Crowner, now 18 from the city’s Brooklyn neighborhood, is facing murder charges for the July 11, 2020 shooting of Walters Mpang Halle Elangwe, a Cameroon native who his family said was in Annapolis to purchase a cell phone when he was gunned down.

At the time, Crowner was 16 years old. Annapolis Police said they believe the shooting on the 1100 block of Primrose Court was a robbery that had gone wrong, as Elangwe, 29, was backing his sedan out of the area when he was shot multiple times through the windshield.

Elangwe’s death was ruled a homicide caused by four gunshot wounds, according to charging papers, where police wrote that a witness told investigators the shooter took aim at Elangwe and fired several rounds at him, walking closer before fleeing.

Crowner was identified in surveillance footage from the surrounding area wearing the same outfit as the shooter, police wrote.

Officers took a handgun from Crowner when he was arrested by Anne Arundel County Police on drug and gun charges later in 2020, police wrote, and a forensic investigation matched the gun to several shell casings found on the scene of the homicide.

Anne Arundel County Police arrested Crowner in March in connection with the Brooklyn Park shooting death of 19-year-old Devin Scott Freeman, who was found dead behind a funeral home.

Police say Freeman had arranged to buy marijuana from Crowner in February, meeting him at a 7-Eleven in Brooklyn Park and walking to the funeral home, where a struggle ensued. His body was found by funeral home staff the next day, on Feb. 27.

In that case, he is also charged with first-degree murder and is being represented by Baltimore attorney Roland Harris. Harris did not immediately return a request for comment.

Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said in a statement the work of Detective Nancy Moore, who lead the Annapolis homicide investigation, and her fellow officers’ “exemplifies the commitment we have to ongoing homicide investigations.”