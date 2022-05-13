Employee killed in ‘targeted shooting’ at Crofton McDonald’s; police investigating

A 23-year-old employee of a McDonald’s in Crofton is dead following a Friday shooting at the restaurant, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

The police department has not released the victim’s name, tweeting Friday morning his name would be released after his next of kin is notified. The fast food chain said in a Friday afternoon statement that the victim of the shooting was an employee of the restaurant.

Advertisement

Investigators are on scene of a shooting homicide of a 23-year-old male at the McDonalds at 1130 Crain Highway in Crofton. The victim’s identity will be released once next-of-kin notifications have been made. This is a targeted incident and not a random act of violence. pic.twitter.com/5jXLHBVwQS — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) May 13, 2022

“We are saddened by the senseless and tragic loss of our friend and colleague,” the statement said. “Our thoughts are with the employee’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

The corporation said it is “in the process of offering our employees counseling and another support they may need[,] and working with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation.”

Advertisement

Police said the incident was targeted, and not a random act of violence.

The restaurant, located at 1130 Crain Highway, was closed following the shooting. Investigators, employees and cleaning crews were inside the restaurant Friday afternoon.

This story will be updated.