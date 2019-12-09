Anne Arundel County police are searching for a man after he allegedly pepper-sprayed an employee and robbed a store in Crofton.
At about 1:50 p.m. Saturday, county police responded to the Peace of Crofton store at 1268 Crain Highway in Crofton. A man entered the store, bought a small item and then pepper-sprayed the employee when the register was open, police said. The man took money from the register and fled south on Route 3, and the employee was treated for exposure to pepper spray.
Police said they are looking for a black man between 20 to 25 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a heavy build, short hair, full- to medium-length beard wearing a blue coat and blue jeans.