Parent charged with bringing gun to Crofton High School parking lot, Anne Arundel County police say

By
Capital Gazette
Dec 14, 2021 5:03 PM

Anne Arundel County police have charged a parent they say brought a gun to the Crofton High School parking lot and got into an altercation with a student, the department announced Tuesday.

Police said the school’s resource officer was called by the administration around 4 p.m. Dec. 6 to report an incident between a student and another student’s parent that had happened earlier that day. The student described an altercation with another student’s parent in the school’s parking lot, according to police.

Administrators watched a campus security camera recording of the incident and saw the parent, who police identified Tuesday as Nakia Peete, 45, of Gambrills, take a black box out of the trunk of a vehicle and put it into the passenger compartment, police said.

Administrators said they believed it was a pistol box, but no weapon was removed from the case and no one was threatened, according to police.

Police said the school resource officer determined through investigation that a Glock 17 handgun was in the box while on school property.

The school resource officer applied for charges against Peete, and a criminal summons was issued, police said. No details were available in electronic court records as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

