Fatally shot man, Anne Arundel officer in police-involved Crofton shooting identified

Maryland’s Office of the Attorney General has identified 20-year-old Dyonta Quarles, Jr. as the man who was fatally shot in a Crofton home on Jan. 30 and J. Ricci as the Anne Arundel County police officer involved in the fatal shooting.
Ricci is a three-year veteran with the department and assigned to the Bureau of Patrol. He has a total of 11 years of law-enforcement experience.
The incident occurred at about 4 a.m. when officers were called to the town house in the 900 block of Danville Court. A woman told 911 dispatchers that her adult son had assaulted her and was not letting her leave the home, Anne Arundel Police spokeswoman Lt. Jacklyn Davis said on Jan. 30.
When officers arrived, they knocked on the locked front door, but there was no answer. The woman, who was still on the phone with dispatchers, asked that the officers force entry because she couldn’t get to the front door, Davis said.
Officers then entered a locked third-floor bedroom and located the woman and Quarles. When officers asked Quarles to get on the ground, he complied, but when officers attempted to handcuff him, he fought back, Davis said.
Officers used a Taser in an attempt to subdue Quarles, Davis said, but it was ineffective. During the struggle, Ricci fired his gun at Quarles, according to the release from Maryland’s Office of the Attorney General. Quarles was pronounced dead at the scene.
During the Jan. 30 news conference on the shooting, Davis said the same officer who fired his weapon was injured in the incident and transported to an area trauma center.
Police have not provided an update on Ricci’s condition or status with the department since the incident.
Under a law that took effect in October that covers all deadly uses of force by officers across the state, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, with the help of Maryland State Police, will investigate the shooting.
The Independent Investigations Division of the attorney general’s office handles these case, and said Wednesday that it continues to investigate the circumstances of this fatal shooting.