Crofton man pleads guilty to child pornography possession charge

A 55-year-old Crofton man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty Monday to a child pornography possession charge.

Jay Gordon had “thousands of images of child pornography” on devices seized from his home by federal investigators, according to his plea agreement. The images were “arranged in well-organized folders, and reflected years worth of activity,” according to Gordon’s plea agreement.

Gordon was identified by investigators in Boston, Massachusetts, during a “nationwide investigation involving the receipt and distribution of [child pornography] via Dark Web sites and forum[s],” prosecutors said in a news release. His IP address in Crofton was found to be accessing the sites, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Gordon had been accessing dark websites related to child pornography from both his home devices in Crofton and at his workplace. Prosecutors said he worked in the IT department at a private school in Washington, D.C., but did not identify which school it was.

Gordon, who is not being held in federal custody, is scheduled for a sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court of Maryland in Baltimore before U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman on Oct. 17.

When Gordon is released from his prison sentence, he will be required to register as a sex offender, prosecutors said.