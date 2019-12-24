xml:space="preserve">
Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash on West Street in Annapolis on Tuesday, Anne Arundel County Fire spokesman Russ Davies said.

Firefighters were called to the 2000 block of West Street where two cars and a truck collided in front of the Liberty gas station. A 46-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman, a 57-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries.

Eastbound traffic on West Street was closed near the crash. Westbound traffic passed by using the Liberty gas station parking lot.

