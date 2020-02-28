Across Anne Arundel County, institutions are preparing for the emergence of the coronavirus. Hospital task forces have been assembled, primary care offices know what symptoms to screen for and public schools are ironing out the details on how to teach students from home in the event of a shut down.
The state is preparing for the emergence of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expressed heightened concern Tuesday and the nation’s first case of “community transmission” was documented in California this week.
“We’re ready to act if it comes to pass,” said Nilesh Kalyanaraman, Anne Arundel County’s health officer.
The coronavirus has sickened over 81,000 and killed more than 2,800. Maryland has no confirmed cases, but state health officials said that two residents, whose names and locations were not identified, met the criteria for testing. Officials expect results in the next two or three days from the CDC where the samples were sent for testing. Two residents were previously tested and results came back negative.
The patients were not from Anne Arundel County, said Kalyanaraman, who speaks with officials from the CDC and state health department multiple times a day about the coronavirus.
Gov. Larry Hogan submitted a supplemental budget request for $10 million to ensure the state is prepared to manage the coronavirus, he announced at a Thursday press conference.
For weeks the county has been preparing for what to do if the outbreak spread to the United States. There are now 60 cases of people in the country diagnosed with the illness. All but one person had a connection to foreign travel and the majority of cases are people who were quarantined passengers abroad the Diamond Princess cruise ship near Japan.
“If it spreads in the United States we don’t know when it will happen, where it will happen or the severity it will happen,” Kalyanaraman said.
Communication between Anne Arundel County’s two hospitals, its department of health, public school system and office of emergency management is a key aspect of preparedness, officials said. County agencies and the state department of health are working together on how to manage and monitor potential cases, educate primary and emergency care centers on screening criteria and stay on top of new developments.
More than 80% of people infected with coronavirus have only mild symptoms, and all American patients have gone without excessive care, according to the World Health Organization and CDC. Patients are screened for the illness if they have symptoms like a fever, respiratory problems and recently traveled to China or South Korea. So far six continents have reported cases of coronavirus, with 600 cases reported in Italy.
“What’s changing is where it is in the world," Kalyanaraman said. "What’s changing largely for us is expanding the criteria of who to screen based on where they were.”
Though there is a heightened sense of awareness around coronavirus and its symptoms, it’s hard to say, at this point, if traveling to one particular place is more or less risky in terms of contracting the illness, Kalyanaraman said.
The risk in Maryland remains low, Hogan said Thursday. At Anne Arundel County Medical Center, a task force has been activated that includes members of the center’s infectious disease team. Group members are assigned different roles and are responsible with enacting swift action across its health system if a patient tests positive.
Public schools have been developing a plan to teach students via telecommunication since the H1N1 flu outbreak in 2009, Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesman Bob Mosier said. Students at every level have access to Microsoft OneDrive and Google Classroom, where they can receive documents, instruction and turn in assignments from home if schools were to shut down.
“Those conversations have cropped up in the last month about what we would do, not only with teleinstruction, but with students who didn’t have access to computers at home,” Mosier said. Educators are discussing options like loaning students the Google Chromebooks they often use in the classroom.
The school system has also been focused on mitigating a particularly bad flu season in the state. A total of 37,000 people of all ages have gone to an emergency room with flu-like symptoms and 23,000 had gone to a doctor’s office, according to a voluntary reporting system in the state. Public schools are working with the health system to open a free flu clinic at county health centers and provide flu vaccinations at Title I elementary schools.
In the meantime, health officials emphasize the importance of following basic flu precautions like washing your hands, covering up a cough or sneeze and staying home if sick. It is not necessary to buy medical masks, officials say, and doing so is causing a shortage of masks across the country for the hospital staff who need them.
Baltimore Sun reporter Meredith Cohn contributed to this report.