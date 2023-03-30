Final Annapolis fatal robbery suspect sentenced to life in prison for killing of Baltimore man

As the first of three suspects ultimately held accountable for his son’s murder prepared for punishment, Courtny Young spoke of forgiveness.

Since that sentencing hearing in December, two suspects were sent to prison — Kenon Jackson for 25 years and Jaonte Coates for 20 years — and the third, Shammond Taylor, was found guilty by jurors of 11 charges.

Taylor’s was the only case to go to trial. Jackson and Coates each submitted Alford pleas to first-degree murder, conceding the state had enough evidence to obtain a conviction without admitting guilt. Taylor, who was accused of firing the gun that killed Cornell Young, still maintains his innocence.

On Thursday, Taylor’s sentencing date, the victim’s father forced his hand down on the podium again and again addressing Anne Arundel Circuit Judge J. Michael Wachs.

“This young man needs to go,” Young declared, “to never see the light of day again.”

Because prosecutors Jason Steinhardt and Brian Pritchard were not seeking a life sentence without parole Thursday, the judge said that option was “off the table.” However, Wachs sentenced Taylor to a life sentence with five consecutive years in prison, the latter five being ineligible for parole.

Courtny Young was relieved.

“I feel like justice was served,” he said after the hearing. “I’m sorry the legislative system hasn’t done more to stop crimes like these. It doesn’t bring my son back, but we got justice.”

An Annapolis Police officer puts down evidence markers at the scene. Annapolis Police investigate the scene of a shooting in a parking lot at the end of Pleasant Street, behind the Graduate Annapolis Hotel, Thursday, October 14, 2021. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Taylor’s sentence would be the final court decision in Cornell Young’s murder. However, Taylor’s attorney Henry Roland Barnes said his client is “looking forward” to appealing his conviction.

“We acknowledge the grief and the loss the Cornell Young family suffers,” Barnes told The Capital, “and we respect the disposition of the jury and this court. There is palpable tragedy suffered by all parties, including Mr. Taylor and his family.”

Barnes’ motion for a new trial, banked on previously unheard testimony from Taylor’s grandmother, was dismissed Thursday before the sentencing hearing began.

Wachs found it “completely strange” that an alleged eyewitness account about someone moving Young’s body was being premiered at sentencing.

Saying he didn’t find the grandmother’s testimony credible, the judge said even if it was, it would not be enough to supersede the “overwhelming evidence” presented against Taylor during February’s trial.

In October 2021, the day after Young’s 22nd birthday, Young and a friend drove from Baltimore to Annapolis to meet Jackson in a parking lot on Pleasant Street. When they arrived, security footage showed Taylor come out of a Mercury Grand Marquis and point a gun at the pair as Jackson took the friend’s backpack.

While Jackson and Coates searched his gray Honda, Young tackled Taylor and attempted to disarm him, prosecutors said.

Young was shot several times in the struggle and later died of his injuries.

After the shooting, Coates and Taylor ran from the scene, Taylor dropping his cellphone in the process, and Jackson drove away in the Grand Marquis.

An investigation revealed Taylor had gone to an AT&T store after the murder and purchased a SIM card for the phone number attached to the phone left behind.

Wachs called the police’s investigation “thorough,” saying “everyone did their job” and they deserved to be commended.

Taylor has 30 days from Thursday’s sentencing to file an appeal.