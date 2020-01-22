An Anne Arundel County judge earlier this month sentenced Corey Sessoms, of Baltimore, to 60 years in prison for drug distribution.
Sessoms, 31, has already asked for a new trial and a sentence modification and filed an appeal with the Court of Special Appeals, online court records show. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Circuit Court Judge Mark Crooks handed down the sentence Jan. 1, after a two-day jury trial in November. The jury convicted Sessoms on counts related to distributing drugs. Crooks ordered Sessoms serve 40 years for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and 20 years for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Police encountered Sessoms’ vehicle in the 7900 block of Liberty Circle in Pasadena and approached the car because it was illegally parked, according to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorneys Office.
Sessoms did not comply with officers’ requests that he turn the vehicle off and unlock the doors, according to the office. Officers eventually got him out of the car and searched the vehicle.
Police found in a secret compartment underneath the dashboard with 246 fentanyl capsules, 43 baggies of cocaine and 33 oxycodone pills, the state’s attorneys office said. Nearby officers found a number of iPhones and a digital scale — telltales of drug dealing, authorities say.
State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a statement that her office is committed to providing treatment for those battling addiction and determined to hold accountable repeat offenders.
"Sessoms’ sentence should send a strong message to others that choose to distribute this deadly drug,” she said.