DNA leads to attempted murder charges for Pumphrey man in 2014 Glen Burnie car chase shooting

A traffic stop and a DNA sample led Anne Arundel County police to peg a Pumphrey man as the shooter in a 2014 car chase that left a trail of bullet casings strewn about a residential neighborhood in Glen Burnie.
Numerous witnesses reported someone in a white pickup truck had been shooting at a silver sedan it was apparently chasing, according to court records. When officers canvassing the area Feb. 23, 2014, came upon the white truck, it sped off and they’d later find it abandoned. But they also found what would be a pivotal piece of evidence: a rifle ditched in a front yard.
Detectives had the long-gun swabbed for DNA. For almost six years, there wouldn’t be a match.
In September, Maryland Transportation Authority police officers pulled over Corey Augusta Bowie in Baltimore. They found a handgun in his car and arrested him, collecting a DNA sample. He pleaded guilty in Baltimore to possession of a firearm despite having a felony conviction and a judge sentenced him to 10 years, with all but nine months suspended.
But his DNA matched the rifle from 2014 and Anne Arundel County police charged him in January for the shooting. Bowie, 35, of Midland Avenue, faces charges of attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and firearms offenses, among other counts, online court records show.
Bowie is being held without bond pending trial, though it’s unclear from jail records where he’s in custody. His initial appearance, scheduled for May, could be postponed if the courts prolong their closure — except for emergency functions — during the coronavirus pandemic.
An attorney who represented Bowie when his case was still in the District Court could not immediately be reached for comment. It’s unclear if the lawyer, David William Fischer, is representing Bowie now that the case has moved up to Circuit Court, where felonies are handled.
The car chase and shooting appear to have stemmed from a long-running feud between Bowie and a man identified in court, known as “Pops.” Tensions boiled over at a party that extended into the early morning that day. Officers talked to people who attended the party because a noise complaint had been filed, and the sequence of events quickly unfolded.
Police wrote that the host of the party told them when the group of “three black males” who had arrived in the pickup truck left, “Pops” and another man chased them. A car chase ensued.
Pops’ associate told police that he and Pops got into an argument with Bowie at a bar before the party, but that they’d had a long-standing grudge.
After the car chase, officers canvassed the Glen Burnie neighborhood and recovered a number of 7.62 millimeter bullet casings, according to charging documents.
And inside the white pickup, police wrote that they found one 7.62 bullet and a learner’s permit issued to Corey Augusta Bowie.