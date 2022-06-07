Former Howard County assistant coach sentenced in sex offense case in Anne Arundel, Harford counties

A Bel Air man who formerly worked as an assistant girls’ basketball coach in Howard County received a one-year jail sentence, suspended down from 10 years, in a plea bargain related to a woman’s report of sexual abuse in Anne Arundel and Harford counties while she was underage.

Aresenio Copeland, 40, also will be required to register as a sex offender following his sentence on the fourth-degree sexual offense and first-degree assault charges, to which he entered an Alford plea in March.

An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but a concession that prosecutors have enough evidence to support a conviction. Copeland maintained his innocence during Tuesday’s hearing, noting he had taken the plea on advice from his lawyer.

The charges stemmed from the woman reporting to Harford County investigators in 2020 that Copeland had sexually abused her over the span of several years when she was a teen.

“These are not easy cases, any time there’s an Alford plea,” Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge Stacy McCormack told Copeland, clarifying she was sentencing him on serious allegations and was not sentencing him based on his claims of innocence.

“You have a young girl who has been through a lot,” she said.

Assistant State’s Attorney Maria Stamidis said that a pre-sentence investigation coupled with Copeland’s plea showed that he had not taken responsibility for what happened.

“It’s important for accountability to be taken, and it wasn’t taken,” Stamidis said, adding Copeland’s actions left significant emotional scars on the girl.

As part of the plea bargain in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, Copeland will not be prosecuted in Harford County. The deal allowed for McCormack to sentence him to up to three years of active jail time, Stamidis said, noting the plea bargain was in the woman’s “best interest” as she would not have to recount the experience at a trial.

Copeland’s lawyer, Daryl Jones, told McCormack that Copeland had coached more than 400 teens in youth basketball, and there had been no allegations from other school-aged girls. He formerly coached at Oakland Mills High School in Howard County. Jones showed the judge a newspaper article that he said “speaks to his integrity.”

Jones described Copeland as “very consistent and very earnest,” calling as character witnesses his family members and friends, who described him as a person “who would give you the shirt off his back” and cast doubt on the woman’s allegations.

In addition to his jail sentence, Copeland was ordered to pay $845 in restitution to the woman for therapy co-pays. He will be on probation for five years and cannot have unsupervised contact with children.