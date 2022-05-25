Severna Park, AACC lacrosse alumnus dies of injuries from container explosion

A Severna Park man died from injuries he sustained while on the job earlier this month when fire investigators said a propane leak inside of a shipping container was ignited, causing an explosion.

Kevin Zichelli, 33, was declared dead on May 19 at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he had been transported with life-threatening injuries after the explosion, which investigators said was sparked by a forklift in the gas-filled container.

He left behind his parents, Bob and Jenny, as well as four brothers and two sisters.

(Top row, left to right) Ashley and Tommy Zichelli; Theresa Zichelli; Kevin Zichelli and Brittany Stracke; Jenn and Bobby Zichelli (Bottom row, left to right) Jenny Zichelli; Steven Zichelli; Robert Zichell Sr. and grandson Sebastian; Mary Zichelli; Michael Zichelli (Courtesy of Robert and Jenny Zichelli )

Like many of his family members, Kevin Zichelli played varsity lacrosse at Severna Park High School, helping lead the Falcons into three state championships during his tenure. He went on to play for the Riverhawks, making the National Junior College Athletic Association’s All-American list in 2008 and 2009. He also played club lacrosse at the University of Maryland College Park, where he graduated in 2011.

He continued to referee lacrosse during his adult life, according to his obituary.

A visitation was scheduled for Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care. A funeral mass will be held the next day at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church at 10 a.m. The burial will be private.

One man suffered life-threatening burns, and another was treated for minor injuries on Wednesday after a storage container exploded on Jabez Run in Millersville, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. Investigators believe the blaze was caused by a leaking propane tank ignited by a piece of heavy equipment inside of the container. (Anne Arundel County Fire Department)

Zichelli is the fifth person to die from fire in Anne Arundel County this year.

In April, Danielle Neal, a 62-year-old veteran, following an Annapolis house fire, which investigators said was caused by a lit cigarette near an oxygen tank. Joann Marie Smith, 75, died days after her Severn home caught fire. In March, Darlene Feeheley suffered fatal burns, and her husband was injured, when their Woodlawn Heights home caught fire. Also in March, Christopher Blake Isaksen, 62, was declared dead after a fire at a Quarterfield Road home.

Two people died from fire in 2021, and three were killed in fires in 2020, according to the county fire department.