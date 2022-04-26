Woman critically injured in Compass Drive fire

A woman in her 80s suffered life-threatening injuries during a Tuesday fire at an Annapolis home, officials said.

Anne Arundel and Annapolis City firefighters responded to neighbor’s reports of a fire at a home on Compass Drive in the Heritage Harbor community just after noon, according to a news release from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Firefighters rescued a woman from a one-story townhouse, who was treated by paramedics and flown to the burn unit at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Officials did not name the woman, but said they believe she is in her 80s. Another person was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries.

In the residence, firefighters extinguished a small fire that had been contained by a sprinkler system, according to the release.

The County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit continue to investigate the blaze, and have not yet determined the cause, nor where in the house the fire had originated.