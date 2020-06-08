xml:space="preserve">
Assailants pepper spray clerk during Severna Park pharmacy robbery, Anne Arundel police say

Alex Mann
By
Capital Gazette
Jun 08, 2020 11:33 AM

A clerk was taken to the ground and doused with pepper spray during a robbery at a Severna Park pharmacy Friday night, Anne Arundel County police said.

Police said three males wearing hooded sweatshirts and face masks walked into the Rite Aid pharmacy on Jones Station Road around 9 p.m.

The assailants jumped over the counter, with one forcing the clerk to the ground and spraying the employee with pepper spray, according to police.

One of the alleged robbers took cash from the register. Police said the three fled in a vehicle.
The pharmacy employee was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives with the police department’s Commercial Robbery Unit at 410-222-4720 or, if the caller wishes to remain anonymous, dial the county’s Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

