Police identify victim of fatal shooting behind Glen Burnie liquor store

Anne Arundel County Police say a 29-year-old man died after being shot Friday evening behind a Glen Burnie liquor store.

Police said in a news release that investigators have identified a “person of interest” in the Friday evening shooting that killed Darius Davon Matthews, a Glen Burnie resident who was declared dead at the scene behind Clauss Liquors on Crain Highway, where police responded to a report of gunshots being fired.

The suspect is in custody on unrelated charges, police said, and there are no other suspects. Detectives believe the shooting, which happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday, was targeted.

Matthews’ death is the tenth homicide in Anne Arundel County this year.

Police have not yet publicly identified a suspect in the Aug. 21 shooting death of Naim Rashid Addison, who police say was shot while in the drivers seat of a vehicle found in Severn, in the Pioneer City neighborhood.

Those with information on the shooting are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.