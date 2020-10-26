Anne Arundel police say a man was robbed at gunpoint after leaving Glen Burnie convenience store

A man was robbed in Glen Burnie after someone flashed a handgun at him and demanded the man’s personal items, Anne Arundel County police said.
At about 9:35 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 500 block of Nolwood Court in Glen Burnie for reports of an armed robbery of a person who had left a convenience store.
One suspect, wearing a gray hoodie, face mask, and black pants, demanded the victim’s property while displaying a handgun in his waistband, police said. The victim compiled while the other suspect collected the victim’s belongings. Both suspects fled the area on foot, police said.
Police said they were unable to locate the suspects. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. Eastern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.