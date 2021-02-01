Shots fired in Churchton Saturday morning, damaging two cars

Anne Arundel County police officers discovered two cars damaged by bullet holes in a driveway of a residence on the 5400 block of Churchton Road in Churchton Saturday.
The cars appeared to be struck by bullets overnight and the house where the cars were parked was struck by at least one bullet, according to police. Occupants of the house told police they heard gunfire around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Officers conducted a canvass of the surrounding area and did not locate any additional damage. Southern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700