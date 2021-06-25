Severna Park man charged with fourth-degree sex offense after incident with child at Arnold gym

A Severna Park man was arrested Tuesday and charged with a sex offense after police said he made unwanted sexual contact with a child at The Greater Annapolis Y in Arnold.
Vincent Santiago Dominick, 23, of Severna Park, was arrested Tuesday without incident following an investigation, Anne Arundel County police said. He has been charged with a fourth-degree sex offense, a misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance the same day, online court records show.
The incident occurred on March 15 when a child care associate at the gym, identified as Dominick, was seen on surveillance footage sitting on the floor with a child on his lap and “engaged in unwanted sexual contact with a child,” police said.
When the father of the child arrived at the Y, he saw the child sitting on Dominick’s lap and quickly removed his child from the care of Mr. Dominick and reported the incident to staff at the gym, police said. The incident was then reported to the Department of Social Services, which referred it to the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse unit for investigation.
The police are not releasing the age or sex, but the child was “small enough to sit in the lap of an adult and not make rational decisions for his or herself,” Anne Arundel police spokesperson Marc Limansky said.
Police said Dominick was removed from having further contact with children and an investigation was launched.
A manager at the gym declined to comment on whether Dominick is still an employee and referred questions to the Y’s Central Maryland office.
Detectives conducted interviews and reviewed digital evidence in the intervening months and worked with the Anne Arundel County States Attorney’s Office to obtain an arrest warrant.
Dominick has been assigned a public defender in the Annapolis District Court, according to online court records. The office declined to comment.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information on this or other incidents involving the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 866-7LOCKUP or submitting a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/community/index.htm.