Riva man charged with 10 counts of child pornography possession, Anne Arundel police say

Anne Arundel County police are charging a 67-year-old man with 10 counts of child pornography possession after analyzing “numerous digital devices” uncovered in a May search of his home, police said.
Police said they arrested Riva resident Douglas Steven Dillner without incident Monday, more than three months after the search.
Authorities launched their investigation into Dillner in mid-April after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified them of an account that was “directly associated in uploading child pornographic images to a particular site,” police said in a news release.
Police said they used several court orders to figure out the Shrewsbury Lane address, and eventually executed a search of the property on May 21 while Dillner was present.
The forensic analysis on the devices police seized found evidence of child pornography, they said.
Anne Arundel County police ask anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to contact the Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733 or provide information anonymously by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.