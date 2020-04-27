Glen Burnie man charged with child pornography distribution, possession

Anne Arundel County police arrested a 21-year-old Glen Burnie man Monday morning and charged him with distribution and possession of child pornography.
Nicholas Alexander Edwards, of Stanhome Drive, was charged with six counts of distribution of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography.
County police began an investigation April 24, 2019, after a report that an online account was uploading child pornographic images to a particular internet site, police said. The information was provided by the “National Center for Missing and Exploited Children” (NCMEC) which is a non-profit organization whose mission is to find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent child victimization.
Detectives identified Edwards’ Glen Burnie address as involved with the uploading of the pornography and on July 2, 2019, executed a search warrant in which they took digital devices to be analyzed, police said. Edwards was at the residence during the search and interviewed.
Child pornography was recovered as evidence and police obtained an arrest warrant for Edwards. Monday morning the Anne Arundel County Police Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested him at his residence.
He is being held at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center on a no bond status. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.
The Anne Arundel County Police urge anyone with information on this incident or the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.