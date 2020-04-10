‘Road to Happiness’ not taken: Loved ones remember Deale fatal stabbing victim

On his right thigh, Charlie Daniel Connors III had inked the outline of a sun.
The unfinished tattoo commemorated the 21-year-old’s favorite place on earth: Rincon, Puerto Rico. He planned to fill it in with the numbers 4-1-3 for the highway — dubbed “The Road to Happiness” — that leads to the small town renown for its beautiful beaches and teal surf breaks.
Connors never got the chance.
Charlie, as he was known to most, was stabbed repeatedly outside the Happy Harbor Waterfront Restaurant and Bar in Deale March 8. He died on the way to a trauma center that night.
Anne Arundel County police and prosecutors say he was targeted. Shane Conner Winemiller, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and is being behind bars without bond. Connors and Winemiller apparently clashed over a woman they had both dated.
At a bail review hearing, Winemiller’s defense lawyer painted Connors as the aggressor outside the bar in south county. But that account of the fatal encounter doesn’t add up to those that knew Connors.
His family and friends said he was a bright light to many. As proof, they pointed to a flood of support following his death: the memorials adorning his desk at the law firm, and the parking lot where was killed; the fact that almost 300 donors doubled the family’s ask of $10,000 for his funeral; and that an Irish pub where he once worked went out of its way to cater his wake free of charge.
Connors was raised about 10 minutes from the bar, in Shady Side, an area where locals say residents are outnumbered by boat slips. His mother, Melissa “Missy” Brown, 39, was pregnant with him when many of her best friends were carrying children. So was born a tight-knit friend group that grew together from diapers to dive bars. Among them was Kamryn Tisdel, 21.
“Loyal, caring, sensitive,” Tisdel said. “He put everyone before himself.”
The first in a long line of grandchildren, Connors was a family-oriented man. He’d drive his grandmother out for groceries and his young cousins to the gas station for candy. His family called him “Bubba,” according to his stepfather, Matthew Rose, 35, who came into Connors’ life around the time he was 11. Eventually, Connors would snowboard and fix cars with his stepdad.
Connors’ father is serving a 12-year prison sentence for assault. No matter, they stayed in touch. Tisdel said Connors would write his dad and Brown, who split up with the older Connors’ father when he was a toddler, said he visited his two stepsisters.
On his mom’s side, Connors’ had two step-siblings. He’d nerd out over superheroes with his 4-year-old brother — a fact evidenced by the lightning bolt tattoo on his forearm for The Flash. He’d sing “Letter to Me,” by country star Brad Paisley, for his 15-year-old sister with the windows down in his car. Brown said she used to sing the ballad, about a man writing with advice to his teenage self, to Connors.
School wasn’t Connors’ thing, but not for a lack of curiosity. Family and friends said he was an encyclopedia of information, reading everything from Greek mythology to the latest news, and an asset to any conversation. He could shoot the breeze with a biker, like those who park Harley’s outside Happy Harbor, or discuss in depth the latest conspiracy theory.
Connors was last a student at Southern High School in 2013 as a ninth-grader. He was home-schooled before dropping out amid a bout of depression, Brown said.
“When Charlie quit school, I was so upset because he was so smart and got good grades.”
But he got to work right away, picking up shifts at his mom and stepdad’s restaurant, the Corner Grille of Shady Side, and at Killarney House Irish Restaurant in Davidsonville. There he met another close friend, Michael Galway, 22. They bonded over their parents owning restaurants.
Connors made an impression at the pub quickly — that would be a trend in his short life. Killarney House, owned by Galway’s father, catered provisions for his service for free.
“A ray of sunshine...” Galway said. “If he had two or three dollars, he’d give you four.”
He worked in the kitchen at Corner Grille at first but tended bar after his 21st birthday — just three months before he was killed. After his death, some regulars jotted down their thoughts on a sheet of paper: “Amazing dancer,” “respectful young man,” “just a genuine person."
He had stints at other restaurants and even held a roofing gig. He earned his GED and recently found work in a different setting: A law firm. Connors was hired in January as a legal assistant at Rosenberg & Fayne in Prince George’s County. His responsibilities included screening personal injury cases, data entry and running mail. “Charlie was our frontman,” his supervisor said.
“He picked it up so quickly,” said paralegal Amanda Garcia, 45. “He was smart as a whip.”
With copper-colored hair, Connors was shy at first but charming when he warmed up. Brown said her son had a lot of close female friends; not a lot of girlfriends. When he fell for a woman, he fell hard.
“When he did love someone, he didn’t just like them," Tisdel said, "he’d love with all his heart.”
The woman that both Winemiller and Connors dated had a baby with Winemiller, according to Connors’ family and friends. Connors babysat the little girl, caring for her like she was his own. Brown and Tisdel said he died with a stroller in his car and baby toys in his bedroom. The woman did not respond to a message requesting comment.
Friends and family said he wasn’t known to feud or fight. Brown said her son had mostly moved on from the on-again, off-again girlfriend. Connors was loving his new job — so much so, Brown said, that he’d floated the idea of law school — and was eager in planning with his mom the next big family trip to Rincon.
He was just, they said, a young man looking forward.