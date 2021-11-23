Woman steals car in Glen Burnie after taking it for a test drive, Anne Arundel County police say

Anne Arundel County police are investigating a carjacking in Glen Burnie on Sunday morning.
Officers responded around 10:25 a.m. to the 2100 block of Belle Grove Road in Brooklyn where a 21-year-old man told police he met with a woman to sell his silver 2004 Acura TL. The woman took the car for a test drive and, when she returned, displayed a handgun and told the man to step away from the car, police said.
The woman then fled southbound on Belle Grove Road. Police have not located the woman or the car.
Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135. People who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police tip line at 410-222-4700.