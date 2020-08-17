Knife-wielding man steals delivery driver’s car in Severn, crashes while fleeing, Anne Arundel police say

A knife-wielding man stole a car from a delivery driver in Severn Saturday afternoon before crashing into two vehicles and flipping the car while fleeing from officers, Anne Arundel County police said.
The man sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, said Marc Limansky, police department spokesman. Charges for the 19-year-old are pending his release from the hospital.
Police said the delivery driver and the drivers and passengers of the two vehicles who were struck were not injured.
Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the 1800 block of Eagle Court after somebody called about an armed carjacking, police said.
The delivery driver told police that she was was in the area making a delivery and she got back in her car after dropping food off, Limansky said.
At that moment, Limansky said the man got into the passenger’s side “but he kind of put his feet over the center console... he was sort of in a position where he was going to kick her out.”
Police said he pulled a knife and the woman got out.
Officers pursued the stolen white 2017 Honda but lost the vehicle, which was traveling rapidly, Limansky said.
Police said the vehicle crashed into two cars — a 2002 GMC pickup and a 2012 Ford Fusion — and overturned near the intersection of Quarterfield and Old Stage roads.
The two cars sustained disabling damage, but none of the occupants were injured, police said.