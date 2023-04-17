Woman stuffed in trunk, tossed from bridge into Curtis Creek following carjacking, Anne Arundel Police say

A 61-year-old woman was stuffed into the trunk of her vehicle during a carjacking early Saturday morning and tossed from a drawbridge into Curtis Creek, Anne Arundel County Police said.

The woman, who made it back onto the shore and contacted authorities from a nearby shipyard, was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

She told responding officers she was dropping off a friend in Glen Burnie around 2:30 a.m. when a man and a woman attacked and dragged her into the trunk of her black Mercedes 550 sedan.

Then, from the 300 block of Milton Avenue, they drove the sedan approximately 3 miles to the Pennington Avenue drawbridge and threw her into the water.

The man and woman then reportedly drove off in the Mercedes, police said.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, when closed, the Pennington Avenue Bridge has a vertical clearance of 38 feet above high water.

Police said they have vague descriptions of the assailants, noting both had short light brown hair and that the woman was missing a front tooth. Law enforcement believes both assailants are between 35 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern District detectives at 410-222-6135 or leave an anonymous tip at 410-222-4700.