Car stolen at Glen Burnie Giant; suspect drove off with five children who were found after a brief search, police say

Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the parking of a Glen Burnie Giant Food store, in the 6600 block of Ritchie Highway, around 11 a.m. Monday after a caller said someone stole their van and drove off with their five children in the vehicle.
After a brief search, the children were found unattended in the area of Ordnance Road and Route 10, according to a news release.
The stolen gray Honda Odyssey van, which has existing damage to the front and rear and a Maryland tag 2EP9754, has not been found.
Police said the suspect is an older Black male who is bald and has no facial hair. He was wearing all black clothing, according to police.
Northern District detectives are investigating and asking people to call 410-222-6135 if they have any information.