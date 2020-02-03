The driver of a car that struck a 5-year-old boy in a neighborhood off Forest Drive Saturday night fled the scene, Annapolis police said.
Paramedics took the boy to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center with serious injuries, police said Monday.
Charges are pending for the driver, police said.
Officers responded after 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the unit block of Bunche Street for reports of a pedestrian having been hit by a vehicle, police said.
The boy was crossing the street when a car hit him, according to police. He was taken to the hospital in Baltimore, though his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Police said the driver took off on foot after hitting the child.