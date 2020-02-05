On Tuesday, a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter landed at South River High School and transported a 58-year-old male to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with injuries that were critical and possibly life-threatening after a car crash, Anne Arundel County firefighters said.
Firefighters arrived at about 4:00 p.m. in the area of Old Birdsville and Solomons Island Roads for reports of a car crash with trapped occupants.
Responders located a four-vehicle accident with nobody trapped, firefighters said. The most seriously injured was a 58-year-old male who was airlifted to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with critical injuries that were possibly life-threatening.
Paramedics transported a 39-year-old male to the trauma center at UM Prince George’s Hospital Center with injuries that were serious but not believed life-threatening as well as a 61-year-old and 34-year-old male to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries, firefighters said.